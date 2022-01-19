THESE 15 photos of York from the 1980s show the changing face of our city.

Four decades ago things were certainly different in York.

Our first picture shows Parliament Street in 1987 - lined with parked cars.

There are three pictures of Blake Street, again with cars lining the side of the road.

Eagle-eyed readers will spot the name of shops long gone.

We also head down to Fossgate - to the landmark building that for years was known as the Macdonalds furniture store. In a previous life, it had been the Scala cinema. Today, it has been resurrected as the Cosy Club, a trendy bar and restaurant, popular with locals and visitors alike.

Macdonalds furniture shop in Fossgate - now the Cosy Club bar and restaurant

We take a look at other city centre streets: Micklegate, Monkgate and High Ousegate.

Check out the Coppergate Centre, which opened in 1984 - and was to mark a whole new era for York and tourism with the arrival of the neighbouring Jorvik Centre and the discovery of our Viking past.

Coney Street has changed a lot too! Our photo shows the former offices of The Evening Press before their relocation to Walmgate, which happened in 1989.

Coney Street in the late 1980s

And we head out of town too, to take in the shops at Fulford and Front Street in Acomb.

