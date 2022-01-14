I'VE just been seduced by a car.

Looks are subjective, of course, but few would surely fail to be wooed by the sleek looks of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe.

This is a proper coupe. Two doors only, and seating inside for four, and it just oozes class, swagger and emotional appeal.

What's more, Mercedes have made it even more desirable by giving the front section a fresh look, providing flatter housing for the all-LED headlamps and, the next generation of driving assistance systems and infotainment system to wrap you in state-of-the art technology as well as utterly gorgeous seating and surroundings.

The cabin combines contemporary style with sporty luxury, with the upper section of the dashboard appearing to hover.

Wherever your eye rests, only top-notch materials can be found. Take a seat and you cannot fail to be impressed by the level of comfort and avant-garde styling.

And how's this for a wow factor? The adaptive driver's seat adjustment enables the height of the body to be entered on the media display or via Mercedes me and the seat automatically moves into a position generally suitable for someone of that height, which then only needs to be fine-tuned by the driver.

Armed with the latest driving assistance systems, you can relax in the knowledge that emergency brake assist and the autonomous active brake assist will avoid those costly shunts.

The E-Class Coupe is fitted with a new, intelligent steering wheel as part of its facelift. This is available as a leather steering wheel and in a super sports variant. The control surfaces sport a high-gloss black finish, while the trim elements and surrounds have a silver shadow finish. The functions of the instrument cluster and media display are operated using touch controls..

The coupe is equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system that includes two 10.25-inch high-resolution screens arranged side by side. Two 12.3- inch screens are optionally available.

Another very clever feature is the urban guard plus vehicle protection, which enables all-round monitoring of the parked vehicle. It comprises an anti-theft alarm system, tow-away protection with visual and audible warning in the case of a detected change in position, an alarm siren, interior monitoring and parking collision detection. In the case of the latter, the vehicle sensors register when the parked and locked vehicle is bumped or towed or when someone attempts to break into the vehicle. If the service is active, the driver receives detailed information via the Mercedes me App. In the case of theft, a vehicle can be recovered even if the thief has deactivated the vehicle tracking function.

I tested the cheapest version of the coupe, the rear-wheel drive E220d, fitted with the four-cylinder diesel engine and a partial electrical powertrain and matched to excellent nine-speed automatic transmission.

This engine wins on two fronts. It delivers fuel economy averaging almost 50mpg (I topped this figure with ease) and offers a huge range between refills.

It is also incredibly hushed for a diesel offering and the ride comfort is exceptional too.

However, the sporty, sleek looks are not matched by the performance. The coupe focuses on comfort rather than thrills, and it is surprisingly practical despite its swooping appearance.

The 425-litre boot comes as a pleasant surprise, while space for rear seat passengers is quite adequate.

Only when pushed hard is there anything but a refined engine noise.

You will need to look higher up the range at a petrol offering if you are seeking more power, but for most buyers the E220d will do just nicely.

The E-Class Coupe is the embodiment of what Mercedes-Benz does best making luxury cars that are both ultra-stylish, luxurious and technically wonderful. There is no sexier car out there at this price.

AT A GLANCE

Mercedes-Benz E220d AMG Line Night Edition Coupe Premium Plus

Price: from £48,165

Engine: Turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel, producing 194 hp

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Performance: 0 to 62mph in 7.4 seconds; top speed 150 mph

Economy: 47.9mpg combined

CO2 emissions: 155 g/km

RATINGS

Performance: ****

Economy: ****

Ride/Handling: *****

Space/Practicality: ****

Equipment: *****

Security/Safety: *****

Value For Money: ****

OVERALL: ****