THE overwhelming domination of the Omicron variant in York has been revealed in City of York Council's latest weekly Covid data tracker report.
It says the highly transmissible variant now makes up almost 98 per cent of all Covid cases in the city.
The report says that in the month to January 9, an estimated percentage breakdown by Variant of Concern or Variant under Investigation shows that only 1.43 per cent of cases were the Delta variant, which was dominant last autumn.
Only 0.66 per cent of cases were Delta Plus and 0.03 per cent were Alpha, which was dominant this time last year, and 97.87 per cent were Omicron. The city's first Omicron cases were only picked up about a month ago.
The report also reveals:
*288 children tested positive for Covid at 57 schools across York in the week to Monday.
*154 people within the University of York community were self-isolating after a positive Covid test as of January 7, and 115 were self-isolating at York St John University as of Wednesday.
*Sixteen care homes in the York council area had confirmed Covid cases, affecting either a staff member or resident, as of Thursday.
