Downing Street has issued an apology to the Queen and the Royal Family following revelations that two parties were held the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, a spokesman for Boris Johnson has said.

The spokesperson added that it was “deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning”.

Downing Street apology to Buckingham Place in full

"You heard from the PM this week, he's recognised No 10 should be held to the highest standards and take responsibility for things we did not get right."

“You heard from the PM this week, he’s recognised No 10 should be held to the highest standards and take responsibility for things we did not get right.”

Asked why No 10 had apologised rather than Boris Johnson himself, the spokesman said: “Well, again, the Prime Minister said earlier misjudgments have been made and it’s right people apologise, as the PM did earlier this week.

“It remains the case that I can’t prejudge the inquiry, which you know is ongoing, which has been led by Sue Gray, but we acknowledge the significant public anger, it was regrettable this took place a time of national mourning.”

A Telegraph exclusive revealed a lockdown-breaking double Downing Street party took place the night before the Queen laid her late husband Prince Philip to rest.

Hours before Her Majesty was pictured sitting alone at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, two leaving events were held at Downing Street.

The country was in the midst of a lockdown roadmap with indoor mixing prohibited meaning just 30 mourners could attend the celebration of life for the longest-serving consort in British history.