YORK and Scarborough hospitals are now treating 150 patients with Covid - the largest number of the current Omicron-related wave of the pandemic.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust today revealed that the slight increase from 148 such patients yesterday came despite 15 Covid patients being discharged over the previous 24 hours.
It said three of the patients were in intensive care, compared with four yesterday.
It did not say how many of the patients had incidental Covid, having come in to hospital with some other ailment and then tested positive.
