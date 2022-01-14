A BRAND new vegan burger, which took McDonald's over three years to develop, is now available in the fast food chains' restaurants across York.
McDonald’s said it is "proud" to welcome the new McPlant burger to York, following last year’s successful trial in over 250 restaurants and the recent national roll-out.
Featuring a patty co-developed with Beyond Meat, McPlant has already proved "hugely successful" with McDonald’s customers, whether they’re plant-based, taking part in Veganuary or they are looking to try something new.
Local franchisee, John Atherton, who owns and operates eight restaurants in and around York, said: "Following the trial of McPlant last year, we’ve been counting down the days to bring it to York and we’re thrilled the time has come.
"We look forward to welcoming our local customers to restaurants or serving them through McDelivery and hearing what they think of our new plant-based burger option."
McDonald’s spent three years on research and development to bring a "delicious plant-based" offering to British and Irish customers, and every element of the McPlant was designed with taste and quality top-of-mind. From the plant-based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat, to vegan cheese based on pea protein that tastes just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices, and a new vegan sandwich sauce.
The McPlant features a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, vegan sauce, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese. Fully accredited as vegan by the Vegetarian Society, the McPlant is cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches using dedicated utensils.
