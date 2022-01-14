PRESS readers are calling for Prince Andrew to give up the title Duke of York.

More than 300 people have so far taken part in an online poll, set up yesterday after the Queen agreed to strip the duke of his honorary military roles and royal patronages and a York MP and a senior councillor called for him to relinquish the title.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the duke in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

The duke has strenuously denied the allegations but faces a looming civil sexual assault court showdown after a judge ruled on Wednesday that the case could go ahead.

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell claimed it was 'untenable for the Duke of York to cling onto his title another day longer; this association with York must end,' and Cllr Darryl Smalley, LibDem executive member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said:"Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, he should also now relinquish his title as Duke of York.”

A majority of readers appear to agree: so far, 86 per cent of readers have voted 'yes' to the question: Should Prince Andrew give up the title of Duke of York?

The poll continues until tomorrow.

The issue has provoked fierce debate on The Press website. One said: "Absolutely, York should have nothing to do with him, full stop," another claimed he was a 'pompous ass whose arrogance knows no bounds,' adding: "His name should be removed from the City of York at minimum!", while a third said: "It's embarrassing for York that he carries our name, just as it was untenable to the senior military personnel today that he was their figurehead."

But another said: "He certainly needed to choose his friends more wisely, however, he is innocent until proven guilty," and another said: "Convicting someone before all the facts are known is neither Liberal or Democratic."