A YORK-BASED train operator has joined forces with a charity to encourage customers and colleagues to share a cuppa and a catch up on 'Brew Monday'.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has teamed up with the suicide prevention charity, Samaritans, in a bid to power through the cold winter months by supporting the 'Brew Monday' campaign - which inspires people to connect with each other by raising awareness and donating to the charity.
Claire Ansley, customer experience director at LNER, said: "Starting a conversation with someone may make a huge difference to them, and, in some cases may save a life.
"We’ll be donating to Samaritans the money made from sales of tea and coffee across all our services throughout the day today (January 17)."
Volunteers from Samaritans will be out at railway stations talking to people about the importance of reaching out - and the ‘Brew Monday’ message will be shared through digital station screens.
The ‘Brew Monday’ support comes as part of the rail industry’s suicide prevention programme.
Julie Bentley, Samaritans’ CEO said: "We’re so grateful to the rail industry for their support of Brew Monday again this year.
"We know the impact talking and listening can have, and a cup of tea and a chat won’t solve everything, but it can be a start. You don’t have to have all the answers or solutions, you just need to listen and start a conversation which could just be the support that someone needs."
