A MOTORIST has to pay £650 because he parked in a police vehicle bay outside a police station.
Daniel Mihai, 22, returned to his car to find a police officer writing out a parking ticket, said Colette Dixon, prosecuting at York Magistrates Court.
In the exchange that followed Mihai pushed the officer twice, causing him to have a sore and cut little finger.
When interviewed, Mihai said he was “mad and angry with the officer because of the way he had spoken to his wife,” said Ms Dixon.
Mihai, of Hetton Road, Leeds, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker at December 19. He had no previous convictions.
For him, duty solicitor Jackie East said: “There has been significant punishment already in that he has lost his good character.”
Mihai was fined £423 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £42 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Ms Dixon said Mihai told the policeman he would move the car from outside North Street Police Station in central York, got into it and started the engine.
The officer told him to stop and asked to see his driving documents.
The officer said Mihai then became aggressive.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.