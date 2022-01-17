In May 2020 during lockdown a major part of Tadcaster Road was resurfaced at a cost of £600,000.
Later the same year most of the work done was dug up to replace the existing gas mains, allegedly without the council having been advised!
The result was an appalling mix mash of patching along the whole length of the new surface. (The Press 9/10/20)
In Thursday's press we are now told Tadcaster Road will undergo major roadworks at a cost of £1.4 million pounds, justified as usual by a major consultation with residents!
These works are supposed to improve walking, cycling and bus travel on one of York’s major routes, causing major disruption for several months.
The railings alongside the Knavesmire have also been repainted, so hopefully they won’t be affected!
Although most of the work will be government funded it still comes out of taxpayers pockets, so why can’t the various authorities get their act together, manage public works more competently and avoid wasting public money.
Jim Welsman,
Stamford Bridge
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment