POLICE have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in a North Yorkshire village.
The incident happened at around 5.35pm on Tuesday January 4 in Silver Street, Whitley, near Selby.
During the incident, entry was forced to a property and a number of valuable items were stolen.
North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Emily Blackwell or email emily.blackwell@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12220001982 when passing on information.
