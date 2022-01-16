AS Boris is soon going to be out of a job and a new world class womaniser is needed to take on the role of the next James Bond, let's all have a laugh at his expense listing the possible Boris Bond film titles:
Dr No No No, From China With Lies, Goldslinger, Furloughball, You Only Jab Twice, On Her Majesties Secret Slideshow, Peerages are Forever, Live and Let Lockdown, The Man with the Golden App, The Mayor Who Loved Me, Muckraker, For My Mates Only, Unfussy, A View to a Knighthood, The Living Donors, Licence to Lobby, Tomorrow Never Lies, The Wallpaper is not Enough, Deport Another Day, Climate Royale (starring Eva Green-Agenda), Quantum of Sage, Shortfall , Spectator, and No Time to Resign.
This is what happens when you give people too much time on their hands “working from home”.
I’m sure the civil servants, currently trying to determine the existence of parties they themselves attended, know exactly what I mean.
Dr Scott Marmion,
Woodthorpe,
York
