YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has renewed her opposition to forced Covid jabs for NHS staff.
Her comments in parliament last week followed Tory MP Dr Andrew Murrison asking ministers if policy would change following evidence vaccines are less effective after 10-12 weeks and tests can quickly tell if staff are infected or not.
Ms Maskell then said this changing reality presented a challenge for government.
"Rather than forcing NHS staff to have their first vaccine by 3 February, which will present a massive risk to the NHS—the Government’s own assessment is that between 64,000 and 115,000 NHS and healthcare staff will be sacked—will the Government go back and review the issue, and ask the JCVI what the best strategy is for managing the pandemic from this point forward?"
Vaccines minister Maggie Throup replied: "We have our plans in place. We have our vaccination programme, our testing, and our antivirals. Part of the purpose of the vaccination programme is to ensure that some of the most vulnerable in our society are protected. As I said earlier, having the vaccine as a condition of employment is about patient safety and ensuring that people who are in hospital or care homes are protected from this deadly virus."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.