A FAIR will be making a grand return to York this weekend.
The York Record Fair will be back at City Screen Cinema in Coney Street tomorrow (January 15).
The event will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm with free entry.
Organiser Adrian Melling said: “I have been organising this event for a number of years now although we were stopped with the lockdown and so we are delighted to be back in 2022.
“I am expecting regular and new faces to be involved as we, like everybody else, have noticed the rekindled interest in collecting vinyl records. I organise record fairs around the North as far south as Sheffield and we hope our regular York crew will be queuing outside the doors as usual at 10.30am.”
He said that people can expect a varied selection of records from £1 to £2,000 ranging from rock to pop, punk to jazz and folk to hip hop amongst many other genres.
A free record valuation service will be there to view collections and individual items. There can be arrangements made for travel to view the collections if people are unable to bring them to the event itself.
