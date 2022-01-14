POLICE have released CCTV images after a woman was sexually assaulted.
North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating an incident in which a woman in her 20's was sexually assaulted near to the camp centre at Catterick Garrison at roundabout around 2.50am on December 3.
A Police spokesman said: "We need your help. We've carried out several lines of enquiry since the assault.
"During the investigation two men were identified as potentially having information which could be vital in helping detectives.
"If you are one of the people in the CCTV or you know who they are or if you have any other information which could help our investigation please contact Northallerton CID by emailing John.Backhouse@northyorkshire.police.uk or calling 101.
"If you want to remain anonymous when providing information you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report via their website.
"Either way, please provide reference: 12210253741."
