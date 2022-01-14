A NEW application scheme, from City of York Council, is opening so eligible businesses in the city can access the Omicron hospitality and leisure grants.
Th council is continuing to support businesses impacted by the pandemic. Since the announcement was made by the chancellor regarding additional business support grants, the council has worked to understand the latest guidance and set up a process which will pay grants to eligible businesses as quickly as possible.
As a result of this work, a new process has been set up to distribute grants to leisure and hospitality businesses who are eligible for the latest grant support. The council is emailing over 1,600 businesses across the city who are eligible to apply to start the process.
Councillor Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance said: "This has been an exceptionally difficult past two years for businesses and we continue to do all we can to support them.
"We are now in a position to open the application process, so businesses can access the latest round of support."
The deadline for applications is February 28 and updates will be provided on the progress of paying the latest grants.
For further details, visit the City of York Council website.
