THE future of a rural jewel looks set to be secured as part of a heritage conservation project.

The Dawnay Coach House, historically linked to Beningbrough Hall and the Dawnay family in Shipton by Beningbrough is currently derelict.

But the existing, dilapidated Victorian brick and slate coach house buildings, off Chapmans Lane in the village, are to be fully renovated and refurbished as part of a historical building project by York-based restoration experts GEM Construction.

Mike Green, director GEM Construction, said: “Even though Dawnay Coach House is in a derelict state, it is an outstanding and beautiful building, a rural jewel with real presence and stature.”

The company’s development plans, currently in front of planners at Hambleton District Council, will see the conversion and reconfiguration of the existing coach house into three homes, with the addition of two, separate new, historically sensitive homes.

Mike said: “You only have to take one look at the buildings to sense the history there, their links to the Dawnay family and the last hundred years of local country and estate life.

“We’re incredibly excited about the opportunity and challenges ahead involved in bringing the buildings back to life. As interesting and historically important buildings they will make wonderful family homes and further strengthen the fabric of the local community.”

Originally constructed at the end of the nineteenth or start of the twentieth century - probably by Colonel Dawnay - the impressive, large-scale buildings are built with local brick and would have housed the horse-drawn coaches of Beningbrough Hall, two miles away. With eight buildings in all on the site, the coach house fell into disrepair with the rise of the motor car in the 1930s and most recently were used for livestock, hay and storage.

Maria Boyce of Arkle Boyce Architects, Holbeck, Leeds, who are in charge of the project design, said: “Dawnay Coach House has been unoccupied for many years, with much of the impressive, historical fabric sorely in need of considerable repair and conservation works in securing the building’s heritage and integrity for future generations to enjoy.

“The proposals create significant opportunities to enhance Dawnay Coach House by repair and conservation, removing harmful details and reinstating materials which have become damaged, such as roof and guttering.”

The plans aim to highlight the history and ‘journey’ the buildings have been on, including careful attention to detail with windows and doorways and openings and infill to arches in the brickwork.

An impact statement by heritage expert Rebecca Thompson, of Thompson Heritage Consultancy, recognises the role the development will play in securing the future of buildings which are historically important to the local area.

Founded in 1997 by Chairman Mike Green, GEM Construction employs 35 full-time staff including project and professional staff, alongside GEM’s sister company, Lanstone Conservation, which specialises in the maintenance, restoration and conservation of ecclesiastical, historic and ancient buildings and monuments.

GEM Construction most recently announced the successful development plans of the new Refectory Restaurant at York Minster, which is scheduled to open later in 2022 as part of a partnership with Andrew Pern’s Star Group of Restaurants, including The Star at Harome.