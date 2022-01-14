A NEW integrated ICT system will launch in York this month to further improve residents’ experience of working with City of York Council's housing services.
The system, called Open Housing, is launching on January 24, with a first phase which will connect and improve the way the council, customers, staff and contractors work together. Further new features will be added later in the year.
Councillor, Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: "Open Housing replaces many separate systems with one integrated web-based system which will help tenants and staff by providing a single source of information.
"It gives customers greater independence as they can self-serve when it suits them. With one log-in, they can access more real-time information than ever before."
The system will give access to council housing applications, temporary accommodation, resettlement services, housing management, housing repairs, planned maintenance, minor adaptations and leaseholder services.
Tenants will be able to set up accounts on the system giving them direct access to their account where they can check their rent balances, when payments are due, update customer and household details and check progress of repairs.
Find out more at: www.york.gov.uk/OpenHousing where there is a link to the Open Housing portal.
