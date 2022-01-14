POLICE and firefighters were called in after a fire last night.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say their crews were called out at 8.06pm last night (January 13) to a village in Ryedale near Malton.

Crews were called to Main Street, Langton after a report of a vehicle fire in a field.

A service spokesman said: "Crews extinguished the vehicle fire using one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

"The vehicle was vehicle 100% fire damaged and the incident was left in hands of the police."