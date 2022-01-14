POLICE and firefighters were called in after a fire last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say their crews were called out at 8.06pm last night (January 13) to a village in Ryedale near Malton.
Crews were called to Main Street, Langton after a report of a vehicle fire in a field.
A service spokesman said: "Crews extinguished the vehicle fire using one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.
"The vehicle was vehicle 100% fire damaged and the incident was left in hands of the police."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.