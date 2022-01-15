A new player has arrived in the UK's premium car market with the intention of doing things very differently.

Genesis is the luxury arm of Hyundai and is, to all intents and purposes, what Lexus is to Toyota.

While that concept might not be new, the way in which the Korean brand intends to sell its vehicles seems more revolutionary.

The plan revolves around selling directly to the public, either online or through Genesis 'Studios', which act as shopfronts in upmarket shopping centres, rather than taking the form of traditional dealerships.

Each owner gets a 'Genesis Personal Assistant', who is just a phone call away and brings the new vehicle directly to the owner's doorstep, then arranges collection and delivery for scheduled servicing as part of a 'Five Year Care Plan'.

So the ownership experience certainly sounds interesting – but can the same be said of the vehicles?

To find out, I joined a select group of motoring journalists at Middleton Lodge, near Richmond, for a special drive day to test the Genesis line-up on North Yorkshire's roads.

The three models tested during the day shared positive traits – an eye-catching big shiny front grille, a sumptuous interior and a refined ride.

First up for me was the GV70 – an urban SUV starting from £39,450 and designed to rival the likes of the BMW X3, the Audi Q5 and the Porsche Macan.

You can choose between a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel, with the latter tested here.

Out on the open road, the GV70 picks up speed in a smooth and elegant manner, easing from 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds.

At relaxed speeds, the eight-speed automatic gearbox performs well, but can be a little slow to respond during more urgent driving phases.

The steering and handling are trustworthy when cornering swiftly, although the vehicle isn't quite as agile in such situations as some of its German rivals.

The interior is hugely luxurious, being packed with leather and tech.

Next it was on to the G70 Shooting Brake – a sleek estate-style car starting from £39,450 and designed purely for the European market with the aim of taking sales from the Audi A4 Avant and BMW 3 Series Touring, among others.

With increased boot space, it brings extra practicality over the G70 saloon.

Estate versions of saloon cars sometimes look as though the rear section has been bolted on as an afterthought, but the opposite is true of the G70 Shooting Brake.

Indeed, the section beyond the rear doors looks quite magnificent, with the roofline gently curving downwards to meet a‘floating’ rear spoiler, which mirrors the curves of the rear end.

Behind the wheel, the Shooting Brake feels well-planted and balance in the corners, even in the slippery conditions brought about by the grim winter weather.

Meanwhile, the turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine felt responsive and made a nice raspy sound. Rear-wheel drive enhanced the car's dynamic driving qualities.

It's a car that should prove popular, combining distinctive looks, a dash of luxury and everyday practicality

Lastly, I stepped into the GV80, the brand's flagship SUV starting from £56,715.

This all-wheel drive seven-seater was equipped with a 2.5-litre engine which propels this sizeable machine from 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds.

It feels swift for a large SUV, although that performance arguably comes at the expense of fuel economy, with an official combined figure of between 27.4 and 28.2mpg.

But there's no doubt that it's a vehicle that impresses with its powerful on-road abilities, easy handling and luxurious interior.

Its quality is a match for class leaders and the broad range of standard kit is better than most. In terms of looks, it has bags of road presence, with its upright front end dominated by that prominent front grille.

Since arriving in the UK midway through 2021, Genesis hasn't done things by halves. In launching a succession of impressive vehicles, it has made a promising start in the premium market.

Genesis GV80

PRICE: £59,600

ACCELERATION: 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds

TOP SPEED: 147mph

ENGINE: 2.5-litre petrol turbo

MAX TORQUE: 422Nm

FUEL CONSUMPTION: 27.4-28.2 combined

TRANSMISSION: 8-speed auto

