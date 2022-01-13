THREE vehicles have crashed on the A59 between York and Harrogate this evening, causing delays for rush hour traffic.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the collision happened at 5.20pm on the road from Goldsborough towards the A1(M) at Allerton Park.
"Our roads policing officers are at the scene working hard to clear the road," it added.
