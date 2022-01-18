SHAMBLES is one of the most famous streets in Britain - if not the world.
The historic street in the heart of York has become even more of a tourist draw since it was rumoured to be the inspiration for Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter stories.
But here it is - eerily silent, with not a soul in sight.
Award-winning Yorkshire photographer Dave Zdanowicz set his alarm for 4am to get up early enough to beat the crowds.
He took an incredible set of pictures across York - while the city was still sleeping.
Our pictures today show not only an empty Shambles, but a silent Petergate too, allowing Dave the space, peace and quiet to capture some stunning images - particularly those where parts of the city are reflected in rain water.
