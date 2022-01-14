A NORTH Yorkshire town is due to host a free one-day wellness festival tomorrow (Saturday, January 15).
The Harrogate Festival of Wellbeing will be held in the town’s Mowbray Square, in a bid to highlight the importance of mental health.
The event offers a range of fitness and nutrition activities, health classes and motivational talks to support the community.
The free event has been organised by OneWellness Clubs Harrogate, Mind in Harrogate, Sweaty Betty and Hustle & Co.
Classes will include mindfulness, yoga, pilates and dance cardio - all designed to suit all levels of fitness.
Mental health charity Mind will attend the festival - and is setting the challenge for attendees to cycle 120km, which is the number of hours volunteers give each month to support their communities whilst raising donations.
Tina Chamberlain, chief executive officer of Mind in Harrogate, said the organisation helps people to "manage daily struggles and enhance their wellbeing in the future".
