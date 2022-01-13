A TEENAGER wanted in connection with a serious assault is still on the run.
North Yorkshire Police launched an appeal last month to find 18-year-old Luke Gibson, but the firce say he's unfortunately still at large.
A police spokesman said: "He is still wanted in connection with a serious assault, and our enquiries remain ongoing to locate him.
"We believe Gibson is in Harrogate or Leeds, and are urging anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.
"If you have any info about where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210245826.
"Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website."
