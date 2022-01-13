FIRE crews were called to an incident involving a tumble dryer which lead to a blaze in a domestic property in York earlier today (January 13).
Crews from York and Huntington were called to deal with a tumble dryer on fire in a domestic property in Osbaldwick at around 10.45am today.
The flames resulted in fire, heat and smoke damage to the machine and the kitchen.
The fire crews used one hosereel jet, two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan to tackle the flames.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cause is believed to be an electrical fault. Fortunately smoke detectors were fitted and they raised the alarm."
