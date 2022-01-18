NEW parents are full of praise for the special care team who looked after their tiny baby born seven weeks early.

Tiny Bonnie Grace Morgan was born almost two months early weighing just 2lb 9oz.

Parents Emma Lythe and Rhys Morgan sent their story to The Press to thank all the NHS teams for their amazing care.

The couple, from Tadcaster, said Bonnie, who was born on August 12, is now five months old and weighs 10lb - and doing well.

Bonnie is just one of the new babies we are meeting today in our New Arrivals feature - including little Daisy Joyce Wilson, the first baby born at York Hospital in 2022, and twins Rufus and Roman Croft of Heworth.

Bonnie's mum Emma shared her story: "Bonnie was born a tiny 2lb 9oz, seven weeks early via emergency c-section after pregnancy complications and numerous foetal med scans at Leeds General Infirmary.

"My waters broke at 29 weeks - I was then sent to James Cook Middlesbrough as York was full and had no beds for me or baby.

"Middlesbrough was the closest place that had a neonatal bed in special care. I was then sent home a week later thankfully, before going into labour four weeks after that and I was able to deliver her at York.

"I cannot thank SCBU York enough, they were incredible throughout the four weeks Bonnie stayed. Luckily, Bonnie didn't need any help other than feeding and she is doing really well."

Meet our other new arrivals:

Mason Jordan Mellors, born on December 10, at York Hospital, to Abigail Hartas and Aaron Mellors, of York, weighing 8oz 7lbs.

Abigail said: "Born at 40 weeks, Mason was induced due to mummy's waters breaking without contractions, after a slow start of going from 1cm dilated to 5cm dilated, our little precious came within the hour. He's the best Christmas present we could have ever asked for! We look forward to watching you grow Mason."

Jayden Ian Anthony Haw was born on December 22 at York Hospital weighing 7lb 7oz to Colleen McMullen and Luke Haw of Ulleskelf. They said: " The little man came early - was due on January 2 - just four hours labour."

Twins Roman Rufus Croft arrived at York Hospital on September 30, weighing 3lb 8oz and 4lb 10oz.

Parents Pete Croft and Annie Hockley of Heworth, York, said: "Our identical twin boys were born at 34 weeks but are both doing really well. Slightly unusual as Pete is also an identical twin - talk about coincidence!"

Daisy Joyce Wilson was the first baby born in 2022 in York.

Proud parents Chloe Bellamy and David Wilson of Bubwith said: "Daisy was the first New Year's Day baby born at York Hospital in 2022."

She was born at 2.15am and weighed 8lb 1oz.

Chloe added: "Thank you to the midwives and care staff who looked after us so well!"

