HERE is little Daisy Joyce Wilson - the first baby born in 2022 in York.
Proud parents Chloe Bellamy and David Wilson of Bubwith sent us this lovely photo of their baby girl.
Mum Chloe said: "Daisy was the first New Year's Day baby born at York Hospital in 2022."
She was born at 2.15am and weighed 8lb 1oz.
Chloe added: "Thank you to the midwives and care staff who looked after us so well!"
