YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by 50 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by 50, taking it to 1,564.8 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 267 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 42,579.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 24, taking it to 1,644.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 1,001 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 123,406.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 45, taking it to 1,866.8 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 554 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 71,773.
Across the UK, a further 109,133 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 14,967,817.
