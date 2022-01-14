A SCOUT group in York is celebrating 90 years since starting up in 2022 - and they are looking to put together a special memories project to commemorate reaching the milestone.

Acomb Scout Group will be 90-years-old this year - and as part of their plans to celebrate this significant milestone, they have set up a 'Memories Project' to catalogue the special events, such as meeting Tony Blair, as well as the day to day activities of the group over its 90-year history.

Becky, group scout leader in Acomb, said: “Over the next few months, we would like to gather as much information, memories and photos as possible from people who were either members, leaders or helpers at the Scout Group between 1932 and the present.

"If anyone out there can help us build up this 90-year timeline with photos or stories about their time with the Scout Group, or about their parents’ or grandparents’ time with us, we would be delighted to hear from them and to preserve these memories on a timeline."

Anyone who thinks they will be able to help document and illustrate the 90 years of Acomb Scout Group's history is asked to get in touch with Alex, who is coordinating the catalogue, on the group's dedicated email address at: memories@2ndacombscoutgroup.co.uk

Like a lot of Scout Groups across the country, Acomb has seen an increase in demand from young people since the pandemic, so they are also appealing for new helpers to help to create more "wonderful memories" for the young people in the area.

If you can help, either regularly or just occasionally, please visit the district website to find out more.

"The more adult volunteers we get, the more young children we can welcome into Scouting. We look forward to hearing from you", a spokesperson for the group said.

In September last year, along with other Scout groups in York, Acomb Scouts took part in York Environment Week, as well as other environmental activities, with North Yorkshire Scouts and the 'Tidy up the County Day' - which involved litter picking in their local areas.

York Ebor District Scouts is made up of 13 Scout groups in the York area spanning from Poppleton in the west, past Bishopthorpe in the south and on to Dunnington in the east. There has been Scouting in the district since 1909.

In Acomb, the Beavers group come together on a Tuesday and Thursday, the Cubs on a Monday and a Wednesday and Scouts on a Friday. All of the groups meet at Acomb Parish Church Hall.

For further information on Scout groups in the York area, visit the website online at: https://bit.ly/3FjyANn