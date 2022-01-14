A MAN subjected a family to a day of racial harassment, starting in the middle of the night, York Magistrates Court heard.

Adam Daniel Stevenson, 31, woke a woman at 2.30am by throwing bottles out of a window towards her garden in New Earswick, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

He called her racial names and continued despite her challenging him, and she called police.

Later the same day, after officers had advised him to behave himself, he shouted racist names at her family from their next-door garden.

The woman's children were having an afternoon play in her garden at the time

When her brother tried to intervene, Stevenson was abusive towards him.

"The incident has had a massive impact upon my family and I," the woman said in a police statement.

"I have no idea why he has targeted us.

"I feel saddened and angry about what has happened and wonder how I will explain this to my two young children who have been targeted for this abuse.

"This person is smearing the reputation of this lovely place where he doesn't even live."

Defence solicitor Emily Calman said Stevenson's partner lived in New Earswick and he stayed with her from time to time.

Stevenson, of Holgate Road, Acomb, pleaded guilty to three racially aggravated threatening words or behaviour charges and one of racial harassment, all committed on May 23, 2021

He was given an 18-month community order with 30 days' rehabilitative activities and 150 hours' unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the woman and £100 compensation to her brother. Stevenson lives on benefits, the court heard.

He was also made subject to a restraining order, banning him from contacting the two adults he offended in any way and from going to the street where they live for the next five years.

"You are alcohol dependent at the age of 31," district judge Adrian Lower told him. "You recognise this should change.

"If you don't, incidents like this are going to happen again and again."

For Stevenson, Emily Calman said: "He has struggled from an early age from an injury to his brain."

He had had mental health issues as a result and lived in supported accommodation.

"He has issues with alcohol he needs to face.

"He drinks to help with his mental health and when he drinks his mental health issues are exacerbated."

In May, he was feeling upset about his partner's dog being taken off her and believed the neighbours were involved, she said.

The district judge said the animal was removed because it had been neglected.

Mr Butterworth said Stevenson had drunk five or six bottles of alcohol in the hours leading up to the first racist racist incident.

.