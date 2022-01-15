There are just two weeks left for Knaresborough residents to have their say on how the town should be run under major changes coming to council services.

Knaresborough Town Council has received hundreds of responses to a survey launched in December but is now urging more people to share their views on local government reorganisation which could see the town given greater control over services such as parking and markets.

The survey will run until 27 January and comes as the reorganisation plans are fast-approaching with Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council set to be replaced by a new county-wide authority from April 2023.

A Knaresborough Town Council spokesperson said: “By taking part in the survey, Knaresborough residents will be able to provide their opinions on living in the town, council services, the future of the town council, devolution and tackling climate change amongst other topics.”

The running of parks and gardens, play areas and public buildings including Knaresborough House and Conyngham Hall could also be handed over to the town council under the reorganisation plans.

Knaresborough councillor David Goode previously said it was “vital” that people take part in the survey which he believes will build a strong case for the town’s future.

He said: “The more responses we get, the better view we will have of what Knaresborough residents think about our town.

“It’s important to remember though that this process of devolved powers isn’t going to happen overnight.

“This is a 10 to 15 year journey which will need small steps in the beginning and then will develop much further.”

To have your say go to www.knaresboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk/resident-survey

Paper copies of the survey are also available to collect from Knaresborough Library or by contacting the town council on 01423 864080 or clerk@knaresboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk