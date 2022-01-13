YORK and Scarborough hospitals are now treating 148 patients with Covid - one of the highest figures of the current Omicron wave - with four in intensive care.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust published the latest number of confirmed and suspected inpatients, which include 'incidental' cases - patients who have tested positive after coming into hospital because of some other ailment.
The number is still well below the record 242 Covid patients being treated at the two hospitals at the height of last winter's Covid wave last January.
The trust did not say how many patients had been vaccinated or were unvaccinated but said a total of 3,254 Covid patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
