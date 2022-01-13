A POPULAR Thai restaurant chain is to open its first outpost in North Yorkshire.
The award-winning Thai restaurant group Giggling Squid, which has 42 eateries across the UK, will open in Harrogate this spring.
A spokesperson said the restaurant would feature "stylish and comfortable banquettes to encourage the ethos of Thai mealtimes. The menu will feature vibrant, fresh, and flavoursome dishes, taking inspiration from Thai traditions and legends".
All food would be cooked by expert Thai chefs and signature dishes would include "the beautifully vibrant Jicama Salad and tastebud-tantalising Soft-Shell Pranee Prawns".
Alfresco dining will also be available as large bi-fold doors will open out to an outdoor seating area.
Giggling Squid co-founder Andy Laurillard said: “Thai mealtimes are energetic, informal, adventurous and where food is celebrated.
"It’s relaxed and there’s no standing on ceremony. We simply want people to have a great time over something tasty."
He added: "Every Giggling Squid has its own personal touch to it, and this restaurant is no different; it’s a beautifully designed space that we hope will bring a lot of pleasure to our guests. We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”
Giggling Squid is expected to open this spring at 1 John Street in Harrogate.
A takeaway menu will also be available for click & collect or telephone orders as well as delivery.
The menus will include a specially-priced lunch offer as well as separate children and vegan menus.
