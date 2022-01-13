Sajid Javid is expected to confirm that the time Covid-19 cases have to spend in self-isolation is to be cut.
The Health Secretary will update MPs in Commons on Thursday after Boris Johnson said a decision will be made “as fast as possible”.
The current UK Health Security Agency guidance is for cases to isolate for at least six full days from the point at which they have symptoms or get a positive test, whichever is first, with release from self-isolation after two negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven. People can leave self-isolation on day seven.
The Government has been under pressure to bring the situation in England into line with the United States, where the isolation period has been cut to five days.
At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said:” We are certainly looking at reducing the isolation period, and we hope to bring you more about that.. as fast as possible.”
The decision is expected to be welcomed as it would help address staff shortages across the economy and public services with people allowed to return to work earlier.
