A FOOD store in York has revealed plans to close one of its city branches.
Iceland intends to shut its Clifton Moor shop for good on February 12 after nine years of trading.
The supermarket chain announced the news to customers on signs at the entrance to the Stirling Road outlet.
The poster said: "Sorry we're closing...but if you like Iceland you'll love the Food Warehouse. This store is permanently closing from 4pm on Saturday 12 February."
The frozen food retailer is reportedly focusing its growth and expansion on its Food Warehouse brand which first launched in 2014 and now has about 150 stores, with a target of 200 stores by 2024.
The Food Warehouse Picture: Iceland
York has a Food Warehouse store in the former Mothercare building at Hurricane Way, and a second outlet in Foss Islands, while there is another Iceland branch in Fulford.
The Food Warehouse stores sell frozen, fresh and dry produce as well as homeware goods, and carries the same lines as Iceland as well as a number of international brands.
