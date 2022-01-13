A NATIONAL choir, recently seen on ITV’s Royal Variety Performance, is launching a new branch in York this month.
Described by BBC Radio as the "UK’s most exciting non-audition pop choir", Some Voices is "excited" to be starting rehearsals in York.
“I am so excited to be bringing Some Voices’ musical magic to the beautiful city of York. We will be shaking away those blues, learning some amazing songs and really starting to feel the well-being benefits of singing", said Hannah Blackett, Some Voices York choir leader.
This new choir offers the local community the chance to get together in a relaxed environment to sing and socialise, working together to create performances at the end of each term.
York members will become part of a new friendly network of choir members around the country and have the chance to get involved with national performance opportunities.
Starting on January 25 at 7pm, rehearsals will be held at Southlands Methodist Church in Bishopthorpe Road. No auditions are required to join the "all-inclusive" choir, but numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing to ensure everyone’s comfort and safety. Free tasters are also available so anyone can attend and try it out.
