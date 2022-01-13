An arsonist must pay a woman £1,000 for burning some of her property.
York Magistrates Court heard that Andrew Christopher Shaw destroyed items which had sentimental value for the victim. He also burned some of her clothes.
Shaw, 43, of Friars Walk, Heworth, pleaded guilty to a charge of arson committed on March 27.
He was made subject to a 24-month community order with requirements that he does a rehabilitation programme lasting 33 days and 100 hours’ unpaid work.
He was ordered to pay £1000 compensation the woman and made subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman directly or indirectly and from going to any address where he believes her to be living. The order will last for two years.
He was also ordered to pay a statutory surcharge of £95 and £85 prosecution costs, so will have to pay £1180 in total.
