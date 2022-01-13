A YORK-BASED train firm is aiming to inspire the next generation of rail industry employees about the world of work with the return of a work experience programme.
The 'Tomorrow's Talent' initiative, set up by London North Eastern Railway (LNER), showcases the wide variety of career opportunities available in the rail industry. Participants will complete several online modules on topics, such as the increasing use of innovative technology and sustainability.
The first 'Tomorrow’s Talent', which took place in Autumn last year, had a "positive impact" on the young people who attended, with 88 per cent saying they would recommend it to a friend.
David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: "We want to do all that we can to support the next generation in developing their skills, regardless of where their career takes them.
"Tomorrow’s Talent provides young people with a great opportunity to engage and hear from experts in a wide range of different roles, equipping them with important knowledge and insight."
LNER is inviting applications from young people aged between 14 and 18 in Years 10-13 along the East Coast route, including York.
Applications for the programme are open until February 16. Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to visit: https://bit.ly/31TyFJQ
