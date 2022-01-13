UPDATED 11.45AM: The road has fully reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
A MAJOR road is currently partially closed after a crash.
The A1(M) has one lane closed with slow traffic due to an accident in the southbound carriageway before junction 47 the A59 turn off at Allerton Park.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.