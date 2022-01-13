AHEAD of 'Blue Monday', York has ranked in the top 10 unhappiest places in the UK, according to new research on sunlight hours.
A new data-led study, by Beds Divans, has analysed over 425 UK weather stations to find which area in the UK is scientifically the happiest.
Based on the total number of sunlight hours an area has over the winter period, the study shows that York is the seventh most naturally unhappy place in the UK, with the city only seeing 145 hours of predicted sunlight this winter.
Bradford was ranked as the most naturally unhappy place in the country, with the area set for just 110 hours of predicted sunlight this winter.
Other cities ranking in the top 10 unhappiest include Glasgow, Belfast and Preston.
As well as unhappy places, the study also found Chichester to be the happiest area in the UK, with 232 hours of predicted sunlight over the winter period.
With 'Blue Monday' set to take place on January 17 and around two million people in the UK affected by seasonal affective disorder, the study is inspired by research which states that two-fifths of UK adults feel more depressed due to dark nights during the winter time.
