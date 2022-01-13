What a great finalé
What a truly magnificent finalé to Dick Turpin Rides Again! at York’s Grand Opera House on Sunday night!
Hats off to Alan McHugh and Paul-James Corrigan for stepping into Berwick Kaler and Martin Barrass’ roles (very hard shoes to fill) as Dotty and Dunkin Donu - they were terrific!
Special mention of the only two remaining members of the all-singing all-dancing ensemble Jake Lindsay and Emily Taylor - and not forgetting the fabulous Daniel Conway as Dick Turpin.
As for David Leonard, Suzy Cooper and AJ Powell...the cheers and applause from the audience as each made their onstage appearance said it all...
Steve Cass,
Keyway, Fulford
