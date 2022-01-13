Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam will be leaving his role as England’s deputy chief medical officer, according to reports.

Sir Jonathan has helped lead the countries response to the pandemic and has regularly assisted Boris Johnson with updating the nation in Downing Street press conferences.

Professor Van-Tam was among medical chiefs recognised in the New Year Honours list for leading the UK’s battle against coronavirus.

Sir Jonathan said he was “deeply humbled” by his honour, adding that serving the UK public during the pandemic had been “the greatest privilege of my professional career”.

He praised the “commitment, advice and wisdom” of colleagues and thanked his family for their support.

Sir Patrick said: “I am really pleased to see so many outstanding scientists and engineers recognised in this year’s honours, including those that have been working tirelessly as part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Sajid Javid says it was an ‘honour’ to work with Jonathan Van-Tam

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it had been an “honour” to work with Sir Jonathan, who has been on secondment to the Department of Health from the University of Nottingham for the last few years.

It has been an honour to work with JVT and I am hugely grateful for his advice & the vital role he has played in our vaccination programme.



I wish him all the best for the future at @UniofNottingham @UoNFacultyMHS — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) January 13, 2022

@UoNFacultyMHS.”

Sir Jonathan will continue to work for the Government until the end of March.