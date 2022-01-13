ROADWORKS are set to get underway on a major road in York.

Starting on Monday (January 17) City of York Council say work will begin on Bootham at its junction with St Mary’s to remove the existing pedestrian crossing and to introduce a new traffic signalised junction.

They say the roadworks, which are expected to take about six weeks, will improve facilities for cyclists and pedestrians. The new junction will improve journeys to Scarborough Bridge and the railway station, as well as providing a signalled exit for vehicles from St Mary’s, reducing conflict at the junction.

The working hours will be 9am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday. Weekend working may be necessary but is not planned at this time. Traffic management will be undertaken using three-way temporary traffic lights.

Resurfacing will take place at the end of the period of work. This is currently estimated to take place in the week commencing February 21. The work will be carried out by Tarmac and will be done overnight (7.30pm – 5am) to minimise disruption. It is usual practise that any loud activity be completed by 11pm.

The opportunity is also being taken to resurface the bottom section of St Mary’s at the same time, in advance of a pending scheme on Marygate Lane to provide a ramp access from St Mary’s to Marygate Lane.

Household bin collections to the affected areas will take place as normal.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Transport said: “Throughout 2022 and 2023 we’re working to deliver around £3.3 million to support active travel schemes across the city – making it safer and easier to travel sustainably.

“Bootham is a key arterial road into our city centre, which is why improving this route for active and sustainable transport options is vital. We’re grateful for residents’ patience during the work where some disruption is anticipated and look forward to the timely arrival of a new and improved junction for all road users.”

It's only a matter of months since Bootham was last dug up when work was carried out at the Bootham and Gillygate junction.

On that occasion urgent work was needed to replace faulty cables, after a condition inspection had highlighted a number of serious defects with the traffic signal cables, including an imminent risk of permanently failing, and the cables were beyond repair.