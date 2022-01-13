UPDATED 8AM: The road has now reopened and the accident has been cleared.
REPORTS are coming in of an accident this morning.
An accident has taken place in Coldhill Lane in Sherburn In Elmet near the Railway Bridge.
Traffic is coping well, but drivers are being advised to avoid the area if at all possible while the road is cleared.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
