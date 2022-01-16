Emma Richardson is 39, works as an advanced teaching assistant and is a keen member of The Press Camera Club. Here, in our new regular feature on Press Camera Club members, she tells us more about her passion and shares her favourite photos - mostly of the sky at night and out and about from her home at Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

When and why did you take up photography?

Ever since I remember I've always enjoyed taking photos. As children growing up, my parents encouraged me and my sister with our own cameras when we went on holiday (cheap disposals) or being allowed to use the family camera!

Why do you love taking pictures?

Now photography is my way of escaping the rush of work and life in general. I love to capture that special moment when out with family and friends, or getting out and about enjoying the peace and tranquillity of our beautiful landscapes during the day and at night.

Emma's photo of the milky way taken at Dalby Forest

What equipment do you use?

My go to is my mobile which is a P30 Pro and has a fantastic camera on it. The cameras I use are a Canon Powershot Sx410 mainly for moon photography and my Nikon D3200.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

My favourite picture is of the full lunar eclipse from January 2019. I knew I had work the following morning so I planned an early night and had alarms set for various times throughout the night. Camera ready, all settings checked, I just had to hope for a clear night. It was an incredible sight and one I won't forget seeing the moon slowly disappear and then appear blood red as it reached totality was amazing. So worth the blurry eyes the next day.

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

I can't really pin point a favourite more like a few regular haunts. They tend to be my garden, the walks around my town of Thirsk, Redcar and Thorp Perrow Arboretum.

Autumn at Thorp Perrow

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I was pushed by friends and family to get my photos out there more. I love being part of the club, the monthly themes always give you something else to work on and occasionally push your photography in different directions.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would love to go back to South America just to take photographs. The people and the country were incredible I went there to trek and still came back with over 2000 photos but still wanted to see and photograph more.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just go for it, take the pictures that you enjoy taking. Join photography groups and get chatting with like minded folk, there is a fountain of knowledge out there. Just got to ask.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

Photography is my happy place.

Join the Press Camera Club

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017. Members share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions. To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens. Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages. If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.