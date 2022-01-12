FIRE crews were called to remove a ridge tile hanging in a dangerous position from a roof in a North Yorkshire town earlier today.
The crew from Malton responded to the incident in Hospital Road in the market town at around 3.35pm today - where the tile was hanging over a public footpath.
They used a 13.5 metre ladder to access the roof and remove the tile safely to avoid any further incidents.
