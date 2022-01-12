THREE motorists are banned from the roads for at least 15 months each after they were arrested during in this winter's North Yorkshire Police Christmas campaign against drink and drug driving.
Stacey Jayne Flanagan, 33, of Braithegayte, Wheldrake, pleaded guilty to drink driving on North Lane, Wheldrake, on December 12 when one and a half times the alcohol limit. She was fined £268 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge and banned for 15 months.
Harry James Pearce, 21, of Cundall Close, Strensall, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Lords Moor Lane, Strensall, on December 16 when he was twice the drink drive limit. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £335 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Oliver Fletcher, 24, of West Grove, Bishop Thornton, admitted drink driving with a reading that was two and a half times the drink drive limit on Cold Bath Road, Harrogate on December 18. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £174 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
More cases will be before North Yorkshire Magistrates Courts in the next weeks and months.
