AN award-winning care company has branched out into Ryedale.

Shaun and Emma Reed have taken on the Blossom Home Care franchise for the Yorkshire Wolds area, initially focusing their efforts in and around Malton.

Blossom Home Care provides home care to adults who need it, since being established by John and Fiona Leggott in 2015 in Northallerton, where it now employs about 65 people.

John and Fiona, a registered nurse, then opened another office in Tadcaster which now has a team of almost 50 people, and decided to franchise the service in 2020, with offices also now in Barnard Castle, Durham and Beverley, which currently employs 14 people.

The new Malton franchise has gained CQC approval and employs three people, with six more undergoing training and plans to recruit a total of 25 carers in the near future to meet demand in the area.

Blossom Home Care prides itself on offering a minimum 50-minute visit to clients, with set times and key carers who deliver individualised care plans.

Emma Reed has worked in care most of her life, while Shaun is drawing on past business experience for the new venture.

Together, as the management team, they hope to provide the same high-quality of care that has been achieved by Blossom Home Care elsewhere.

Along with a qualified registered manager, the duo will be working with a team of carers.

They say the recruitment process has been robust, with carers chosen for being caring, passionate, respectful, confident and patient, and possessing 'exceptional references' to safeguard clients and offer peace of mind to next of kin.

“We believe in what Blossom stands for and its ethos and values which enable the people we care for to remain living in their own home for as long as possible," said Shaun.

"It’s a holistic approach to care that ensures we fully meet their needs.”

Emma added: "From my point of view, Blossom’s holistic approach ensures client needs are fully met through the minimum 50-minute call, which gives carers adequate time to deliver care and help the client, without them being pressurised to rush.

"This also reduces the incidence of accidents and falls. Having a minimum of 50-minutes to complete the call also means there is time for social interaction which decreases feelings of loneliness and depression."

Last year, Blossom Home Care’s Tadcaster and Northallerton offices received the Home Care Team award at York’s National Railway Museum, in the regional finals of the Great British Care Awards.

Founder Fiona Leggott won the Social Care Nurse award, having previously won the outstanding contribution to social care award in 2019.