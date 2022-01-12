YORK Central's Labour MP Rachael Maskell and a leading Lib Dem city councillor, Carol Runciman, have both added their voices to the chorus of calls for PM Boris Johnson to resign over the Downing Street lockdown party scandal.

And even the Conservative MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy, has criticised the Prime Minister, describing the events of May 20, 2020, as 'deeply disturbing' and saying Mr Johnson should 'take full responsibility'.

Mr Johnson apologised at Prime Minister's Questions for attending the 'bring your own booze' event, and acknowledged the public's 'rage'. But he continued to insist he thought it was within the rules.

He told MPs he went to the gathering to 'thank groups of staff', adding that he 'believed implicitly that this was a work event'.

But speaking afterwards, Ms Maskell was scathing.

“When people made huge sacrifices, suffered separation and loss, Downing Street was throbbing with parties," she said.

"Any leader would instantaneously accept responsibility, however Boris Johnson ...believes he is above the law and has instead obfuscated, lied and laughed at the British people. At PMQs he showed no remorse.

“The failure to manage the pandemic has left over 150,000 people dead and a near 15 million infected with Covid19. He has let Covid19 rip through our communities, so he can justify his lifestyle, rather than keeping us safe. He has no integrity or moral authority and must immediately resign.”

Mr Sturdy, the Conservative MP for York Outer, was also critical of Mr Johnson.

"The recent revelations about the party in the garden of Number 10 on May 20, 2020, are deeply disturbing and further undermine public confidence in the judgment of the Prime Minister, who must take full responsibility," he said.

"The Prime Minister came to the House of Commons, admitted his involvement in the party and apologised. The events of that day will be the subject of an independent investigation.

"Whilst the investigation will decide if any rules were broken, it is already clear the Prime Minister’s assertion that this was a work-related event will not wash with the British public.

"At a time when people were not allowed to attend the funeral of loved ones or comfort dying relatives, when fines were being issued for people meeting for a coffee in the park, Downing Street should not have been holding social events.

"I share the frustration and disappointment of the many constituents who have contacted me over this and I will make this known."

Meanwhile, Cllr Runciman, the executive member for health and adult social care on City of York Council, added her voice to those calling for the PM to resign.

“Whilst people across York obeyed the lockdown rules, often at huge personal cost to keep each other safe, the Prime Minister ignored rules and held illegal parties," she said.

"Enough is enough. He has become a threat to the health of our nation, and for the sake of the country still gripped by this awful pandemic he must resign.”