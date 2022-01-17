MOVING tributes continue to be paid to Rosemary Bentley who died unexpectedly aged 74.
Friends from all corners of her life have left messages in The Press's online book of condolence.
Rosemary was well-known and loved in York - as a former teaching assistant at St George's primary school, as a stalwart of the Friends of Rowntree Park and for her time in amateur dramatics and working at York Theatre Royal.
Rosemary died on Christmas Eve. Her funeral service will take place on tomorrow - Tuesday, January 18 - at English Martyrs RC church on Dalton Terrace, York, at 10.30am, followed by a private ceremony for the family at Bishopthorpe Crematorium. Refreshments will be served after the service at English Martyrs Church Hall.
The family are asking people to "wear a splash of colour with your mourning attire, as Rosemary would have wanted".
READ MORE: Obituary to Rosemary 'Bud' Bentley
Rosemary, whose nickname was 'Bud', leaves husband Hugo, son Paul, and foster daughter Caitlin, as well as friends across York and beyond.
Here are just some of the messages left in our book of condolence...
Sandra Vardy: "Rosemary was a very special lady, so kind, caring, friendly, helpful, always there for everyone. I really can't believe she has gone, such a happy jolly lady with that mischievous twinkle in her eye. She will be missed by such a lot of people, we had some fun times at St George's."
Dean Wharton: "I will never forget the warmth and compassion Mrs Bentley radiated at St George's school. Even as a child I knew Rosemary was someone special. She made me feel welcome, supported and special."
Julie-Anne Smith posted: "Dear Rosemary, how blessed was I to enjoy your friendship, warmth and genuine care. Thank goodness we had that early Christmas dinner together."
Gill Kershaw said: "Rosemary gave me one big, warm, embracing hug on my first day as a Rowntree Park volunteer and that welcome continued through the years I’ve been lucky enough to know Rosemary and Hugo."
Noël Stabler wrote: "I am devastated to lose such a lovely work colleague and will never forget her warmth and kindness to everyone she met at York Theatre Royal."
Mieke Jackson, of York, posted: "I worked with her in the cycling team, teaching so many York children how to cycle safely on the roads, and she was such an asset to the team. I feel privileged to have known her, and I send Hugo, Paul and Caitlin our deepest sympathy."
You can read all the tributes in full below...
Rosemary was a very special lady, so kind, caring, friendly, helpful, always there for everyone. I really can't believe she has gone, such a happy jolly lady with that mischievous twinkle in her eye. She will be missed by such a lot of people, we had some fun times at St George's. Rest in Peace Rosemary. My thoughts and prayers to Hugo and all the family.
I first met Rosemary at an exercise class at Clements Hall - we were always at the back puffed out! I soon found out how friendly and kind Rosemary was. She was lovely to talk with. I soon realised her popping up everywhere - on theatre visits and strolling in Rowntree Park - there she was doing good. I always sang ‘Love grows where my Rosemary goes’ when I saw her gardening - confident that she knew the song! I will miss her.
Mieke Jackson, York. We are so sad to hear about Rosemary, ' Bud', who really was colourful, bright, popular, leaving an impression on us, just like a beautiful flower. I worked with her in the Cycling team, teaching so many York children how to cycle safely on the roads, and she was such an asset to the team. I feel privileged to have known her, and I send Hugo, Paul and Caitlin our deepest sympathy.
A wonderful woman, and friend, will be greatly missed by me and many others. My sympathy goes out to Hugo and their family, we must have something in the garden to remember Rosemary by. Her sad friend, Geoff.
Dear Rosemary, how blessed was I to enjoy your friendship, warmth and genuine care. Thank goodness we had that early Christmas dinner together. Our friendship was relatively brief, but the live and memories shall endure. Love to Hugo and extended family, xxxxx Julie-Anne, Scarborough.
I will never forget the warmth and compassion Mrs Bentley radiated at St George's school. Even as a child I knew Rosemary was someone special. She made me feel welcome, supported and special. I bumped into Rosemary last month and, yet again, she made me feel special. Sending lots of love and condolences to her family. She will be missed.
Dear Rosemary gave me one big, warm, embracing hug on my first day as a Rowntree Park volunteer and that welcome continued through the years I’ve been lucky enough to know Rosemary and Hugo. Terry and I send our love and deepest sympathies to Hugo and family.
I am devastated to lose such a lovely work colleague and will never forget her warmth and kindness to everyone she met at York Theatre Royal.
Rosemary, what a lady we worked together for 20 years. Always full of concern, ready to listen to your worries. We laughed a lot, we joked and even danced. This lovely smiley lady certainly left her mark on the world she will be sadly missed. Dance with the angels, Rosemary, love Kareen x
